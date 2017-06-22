× Learn how to sail this summer with Sail Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – Cross ‘learn to sail’ off your summer bucket list!

Sail Nauticus hosts hands-on sailing summer camps for kids ages 8 to 15. Students learn the basics of sailing a small keelboat, including boat rigging, water safety, confidence and teamwork. It’s a beginner camp, so no experience is required!

Camps start at $250 and run Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

They also hold 3-day adult courses where you can earn a U.S. Sailing Basic Keelboat Certification taught by our certified instructors.

Adult courses start at $450.