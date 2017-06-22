Feral kitten with rabies found in York County

YORK Co., Va. – The Peninsula Health District is notifying residents that a cat has tested positive for rabies.

The cat was found in the area of Valor Court in York County

Health officials said the cat was part of a litter of feral kittens, approximately 10-12 weeks old and was with the mother cat.

The rabid cat was described as a black 10-12 week old kitten.

If you have been exposed to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) call the Health Department at (757) 603-4277.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.