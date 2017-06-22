Draft craft: ACC makes history in 2017 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The NBA was feeling a draft Thursday, and the winds of change were blowing from the Atlantic coast.

With 10 former players picked in the the first round of the draft, the ACC sets a new record for first round selections. Prior to 2017, the most ACC players selected in the first round was eight in 1995.

ACC players selected in the first round of 2017 NBA Draft:

3rd pick – Boston – Jayson Tatum, Duke

6th pick – Orlando – Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

9th pick – Dallas – Dennis Smith, Jr., N.C. State

12th pick – Detroit – Luke Kennard, Duke

13th pick – Denver – Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

15th pick – Portland – Justin Jackson, North Carolina

19th pick – Atlanta – John Collins, Wake Forest

20th pick – Portland – Harry Giles, Duke

24th pick – Utah – Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

28th pick – L.A. Lakers – Tony Bradley, North Carolina

The past five years the ACC leads all conferences with 26 first-round drafts picks; the SEC is second with 24 first-round selections, followed by the Pac-12 (20), Big Ten (16), Big East (12) and the Big 12 (11).