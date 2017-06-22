Crews respond to hazmat situation at Riverside Regional Medical Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews are responding to a hazmat situation at Regional Medical Center Thursday.

Fire officials said there was a chemical spill at a hospital loading dock around 4:30 p.m.

A couple of gallons of chemicals were spilled and fumes entered the imaging center in the hospital.

Fire officials said the chemicals emit fumes and can be irritating but added no employees are being treated for health issues.

Crews have stopped the leak and are ventilating areas near the loading dock.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.