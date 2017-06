Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Donald "Skeeta G" Griffin has been voted the best Quality Comedy Series showcase performer twice and is going for a third time on Thursday, June 22nd.

The Quality Comedy Series

Micah "BanBamm" White

with Donald "Skeeta G" Griffin

Hosted by Quincy Carr

June 22 at 8pm

Dave & Busters located at Lynnhaven Mall

