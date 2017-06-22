AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old girl missing from Virginia

Smyth County, Va. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl missing out of Smyth County, Virginia.

Kimberly Jane Long was last seen on View Drive in Smyth County late Wednesday evening.

Long is described as standing 3’00” and weighing 38 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top shirt with denim shorts. She also has hazel eyes and long blonde hair.

Deputies believe 26-year-old Joel Dee Long took her and that they may be riding in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with Virginia license plate VWA-4004. The pair may be traveling down Interstate 81 towards Roanoke.

Long is described as a white male, approximately 6’01” tall. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with denim pants.

Kimberly Long is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (276) 783-7204 or call 911.