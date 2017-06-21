This awesome floating waterpark is opening on Lake Michigan

Need vacation ideas for this summer? Look no further than Lake Michigan.

The waterpark is set to open June 24 and is complete with slides, rock walls, a blob and much more.

The site said for a one hour session the price per person is $20. There are also options for double sessions and early bird deals.

You can hit the road to experience the WhoaZone until September 4, weather permitting.

In addition to the floating fun the park also offers kayaking, paddleboards, corcls and beach cabanas.

Click here to plan your trip and purchase tickets.