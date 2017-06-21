Swimming advisory issued for three Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for three beaches in Newport News.

Hilton, Anderson and Huntington Park Beaches all have bacteria levels that are higher than the State Water Quality Standards.

The levels were tested on June 20 and signs are posted alerting residents of the advisory.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.