Summer Camps at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, V.a. – The Virginia Zoo is hosting three camp programs this summer.
The Early Explorers, Adventure Duos and Summer Safari Camps are being offered from June 26 – August 25.
Campers will experience feeding animals, crafts, games and Zoo hikes.
Here is a breakdown of the sessions.
SESSION 1: June 26-30
SESSION 2: July 10-14
SESSION 3: July 17-21
SESSION 4: July 24-28
SESSION 5: July 31-August 4
SESSION 6: August 7-11
SESSION 7: August 14-18
SESSION 8: August 21-25
