Summer Camps at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, V.a. – The Virginia Zoo is hosting three camp programs this summer.

The Early Explorers, Adventure Duos and Summer Safari Camps are being offered from June 26 – August 25.

Campers will experience feeding animals, crafts, games and Zoo hikes.

Here is a breakdown of the sessions.

SESSION 1: June 26-30

SESSION 2: July 10-14

SESSION 3: July 17-21

SESSION 4: July 24-28

SESSION 5: July 31-August 4

SESSION 6: August 7-11

SESSION 7: August 14-18

SESSION 8: August 21-25

Click here to register for a camp and to learn more.