Say cheese! It’s National Selfie Day!

Grab your cameras, June 21 is National Selfie Day!

The act of taking a selfie was actually a thing way before social media and smartphones, but now with the invention of gadgets like selfie sticks, they are more easier to take than ever.

Merriam-Webster added “selfie” to its dictionary in 2014, with the definition: an image of oneself taken by oneself using a digital camera especially for posting on social networks.

The most retweeted selfie was taken by Ellen DeGeneres at the Academy Awards in 2014.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Share your selfies with us by submitting them below!