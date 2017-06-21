Quinnipiac University poll finds Northam up 8 points in Virginia governor’s race

VIRGINIA – A new poll released by Quinnipiac University Wednesday shows Democratic Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam leading Republican Ed Gillespie 47 – 39 in the race for Virginia governor.

Northam leads among woman and non-white voters, while Gillespie leads among men and white voters.

Gillespie leads 91 – 4 percent among Republicans, while Northam leads Democrats 94 – 1 percent.

Northam has a 39 – 24 favorability rating, with 39 percent of people who haven’t formed an opinion about him yet. Gillespie has a split 29 – 29 percent favorability rating, with 39 percent of people who haven’t formed an opinion about him yet.

Virginia voters say 48 – 41 percent that they would like to see a Democrat in control of the State Legislature.

The economy is the most important issue in deciding Virginians’ vote for governor, with health care close behind.