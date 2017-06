HOUSTON, Texas – A F-16 fighter jet caught fire while taking off at Ellington Airport on Wednesday.

Avoid the area around Ellington Field as @cohoustonfire responds to a military plane on fire. #hounews — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 21, 2017

Crews responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

A pilot was ejected from the plane and was taken to the hospital, according to Houston Fire Department. The pilot is said to have minor injuries.

Officials say the evacuation at Ellington Field covers a 4,000 square foot radius from the crash site and will last for the next six hours.

There is no threat to any residents.