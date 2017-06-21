People Taking Action award winner banquet

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on WTKR.com.

One of those recipients received our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award.

This year the winner was Gina Highfield, a local woman who works all hours of the day and night to reunite pets with their owners.

Highfield was awarded a $2,500 gift certificate to CI Travel to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of her choice.

Here is a list of the 12 finalists:

April 2016:

People Taking Action: Neighbor helps Army wife while husband is deployed

May 2016:

Guidance clerk at Portsmouth middle school receives ‘People Taking Action’ Award

June 2016:

Beloved Newport News high school counselor surprised with People Taking Action award

July 2016:

People Taking Action: Suffolk Police officer goes above the call of duty

August 2016:

Virginia Beach mail carrier saves the day!

September 2016:

People Taking Action: Local man volunteers coaching multiple sports teams!

October 2016:

People Taking Action: Good Samaritan takes action for stranded couple

November 2016:

People Taking Action: Local woman works night and day to reunite lost pets with owners!

December 2016:

People Taking Action: Virginia Beach teenager takes action with holiday lights!

January 2017:

People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors

February 2017:

People Taking Action: local woman gives a voice to abandoned pets!

March 2017:

Virginia Beach man ‘engineers’ a way to feed hungry kids in his community