People Taking Action award winner banquet

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on WTKR.com.
One of those recipients received our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award.
This year the winner was Gina Highfield, a local woman who works all hours of the day and night to reunite pets with their owners.
Highfield was awarded a $2,500 gift certificate to CI Travel to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of her choice.
Here is a list of the 12 finalists:
April 2016:
People Taking Action: Neighbor helps Army wife while husband is deployed
May 2016:
Guidance clerk at Portsmouth middle school receives ‘People Taking Action’ Award
June 2016:
Beloved Newport News high school counselor surprised with People Taking Action award
July 2016:
People Taking Action: Suffolk Police officer goes above the call of duty
August 2016:
Virginia Beach mail carrier saves the day!
September 2016:
People Taking Action: Local man volunteers coaching multiple sports teams!
October 2016:
People Taking Action: Good Samaritan takes action for stranded couple
November 2016:
People Taking Action: Local woman works night and day to reunite lost pets with owners!
December 2016:
People Taking Action: Virginia Beach teenager takes action with holiday lights!
January 2017:
People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors
February 2017:
People Taking Action: local woman gives a voice to abandoned pets!
March 2017:
Virginia Beach man ‘engineers’ a way to feed hungry kids in his community