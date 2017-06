Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - When it's wet and hot you can expect unwanted guests in the form of mosquitoes.

Our expert, John Reid from Accel Pest and Termite Control, talks to us about one pest we can actually do a lot as homeowners to prevent - the common and nasty Asian Tiger Mosquitoes.

