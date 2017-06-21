Michael Vick’s father one of 12 indicted in large Hampton Roads drug bust

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s father was one of 12 indicted Wednesday for his involvement in a heroin conspiracy.

Michael Vick’s aunt, Tina Vick confirmed to News 3 that 55-year-old Michael Boddie is Vick’s father.

Boddie was charged along with 11 others for their role in conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1000 grams or more of heroin, the Department of Justice said.

Some also face additional charges of money laundering, maintain drug involved premises, use of a communication facility and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

Full list of those indicted:

William Arthur Joe,

aka “Pops”, “Unc”, “Rudy K” Hampton, 66

Marcus Lawrence Joe

aka “Mark”, “Lil Cuzo” Norfolk, 39

Louis Sean McBride

aka “Lou” Virginia Beach, 35

Michael Paul Jones

aka “Mike”, “Homeboy” Hampton, 27

Phillip Henderson Joe

aka “Fat Boy”, “Phil” Hampton, 40

Anthony Ray Stubbs

aka “Butch” Hampton, 50

Arnold Burgess

aka “True”, “Nephew”, “T” Hampton, 49

Michael Dwayne Boddie

aka “Vick” Hampton, 55

Joseph Edward Massie

aka “Fat Joe”, “J” Hampton, 44

Edward Henry Latimer, III

aka “Eddie” Hampton, 37

Candace Faith White

aka “Candy” West Point, 25

Kathy Lee Horsley

aka “Kath” Hampton, 33