Michael Vick’s father one of 12 indicted in large Hampton Roads drug bust

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s father was one of 12 indicted Wednesday for his involvement in a heroin conspiracy.
Michael Vick’s aunt, Tina Vick confirmed to News 3 that 55-year-old Michael Boddie is Vick’s father.
Boddie was charged along with 11 others for their role in conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1000 grams or more of heroin, the Department of Justice said.
Some also face additional charges of money laundering, maintain drug involved premises, use of a communication facility and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.
Full list of those indicted:
William Arthur Joe,
aka “Pops”, “Unc”, “Rudy K” Hampton, 66
Marcus Lawrence Joe
aka “Mark”, “Lil Cuzo” Norfolk, 39
Louis Sean McBride
aka “Lou” Virginia Beach, 35
Michael Paul Jones
aka “Mike”, “Homeboy” Hampton, 27
Phillip Henderson Joe
aka “Fat Boy”, “Phil” Hampton, 40
Anthony Ray Stubbs
aka “Butch” Hampton, 50
Arnold Burgess
aka “True”, “Nephew”, “T” Hampton, 49
Michael Dwayne Boddie
aka “Vick” Hampton, 55
Joseph Edward Massie
aka “Fat Joe”, “J” Hampton, 44
Edward Henry Latimer, III
aka “Eddie” Hampton, 37
Candace Faith White
aka “Candy” West Point, 25
Kathy Lee Horsley
aka “Kath” Hampton, 33