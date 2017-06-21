× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a soggy stretch of weather ahead

Drier this evening, heat returns tomorrow.

After the rain this morning, we’re tracking drier conditions for this evening. It’s been pretty comfortable today with highs in the 80s. A stray shower is still possible, but chances are very low. Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with lows in the lower 70s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible, especially further inland.

If you’ve missed the heat and humidity, it’s back for the end of the week. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s, thanks to the humidity. We could see some showers and storms push in Thursday night, but the models are not agreeing. It will be warm and muggy Thursday night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Friday and remain in the forecast for the weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will push into the region on Saturday.

We are also keeping a close eye on Cindy. Most of the impact from Cindy will be along the Gulf Coast but the leftovers of this system will likely move north and east as we head into the weekend. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving toward the Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Cindy is centered about 160 miles SE of Galveston, Texas and moving NW at 9 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of SW Louisiana and SE Texas tonight, and move inland near the Texas/Louisiana border on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with weakening expected thereafter.

1:00 PM CDT Wed Jun 21

Location: 27.7°N 92.9°W

Moving: NW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

