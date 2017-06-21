× Death investigation underway in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police say they are investigating an undetermined death Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch received a call at 11:01 a.m. regarding a deceased person in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult female who was pronounced deceased on scene by medics.

The female has not been identified, and this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.