Country Showdown to hold auditions in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you the next country music superstar? Now is your chance to show off your talents!

PBR Norfolk and PBR Hampton Roads are partnering with 106.1 New Country radio to host auditions for Country Showdown, America’s largest country music talent showcase.

Country music hopefuls should submit a video or audio file by July 16 to watersidedistrict.com/countryshowdown.

The top 16 auditions will perform live for judges at these dates and locations:

June 22 – PBR Hampton Roads, 1976 Power Plant Parkway in Hampton

June 29 – PBR Norfolk at Waterside District

July 13 – PBR Hampton Roads, 1976 Power Plant Parkway in Hampton

July 20 – PBR Norfolk at Waterside District

The finalists from tryouts will compete against each other on July 27 at PBR Norfolk at Waterside District for the chance to perform in the national Country Showdown competition.