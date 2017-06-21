Live now: FBI shares findings in Congressional baseball practice shooting

Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake

Posted 9:27 am, June 21, 2017, by

Burger King has released a new shake that is sure to be magically delicious.

The fast food chain recently introduced its Lucky Charms milkshake.

The Lucky Charms Shake. Lucky you.

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on

Burger King describes the shake is made of “vanilla-flavored soft serve, Lucky Charms oat cereal with marshmallows and sweet sauce hand spun to perfection.”

The sweet treat is topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms marshmallows.

If Lucky Charms aren’t your cereal of choice, they’ve introduced the Froot Loops shake in April!

The shakes will be sold for a limited time at participating restaurants.