Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake

Burger King has released a new shake that is sure to be magically delicious.

The fast food chain recently introduced its Lucky Charms milkshake.

The Lucky Charms Shake. Lucky you.

Burger King describes the shake is made of “vanilla-flavored soft serve, Lucky Charms oat cereal with marshmallows and sweet sauce hand spun to perfection.”

The sweet treat is topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms marshmallows.

If Lucky Charms aren’t your cereal of choice, they’ve introduced the Froot Loops shake in April!

The shakes will be sold for a limited time at participating restaurants.