Virginia Health Department holds opioid crisis summit 

HAMPTON, Va. – The opioid crisis is still on the rise, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

They said at least two Virginians die from prescription opioid and heroin overdoses each day.

To help bring this epidemic to an end, the department hosted an Opioid Crisis Summit in Hampton Tuesday.

Speakers talked about the state of the crisis in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Region, and across the state.

The goal is to discuss programs law enforcements, health agencies, and other local groups have to find out what works and what doesn’t.

Organizers say everyone will need to get involved to bring this crisis to an end.

