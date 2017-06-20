× Virginia Beach neighborhood sees rash of home break-ins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local neighborhood is on edge after neighbors say they’ve seen a rash of home and car break-ins that began roughly two weeks ago.

Neighbors in the Cypress Point North neighborhood off Diamond Springs Road say some are coming home to shattered back doors and thousands of dollars worth of items stolen.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified tells News 3 thieves stole laptops, iPads and a camera while her family was out two weeks ago. Just down the street on Hickory Ridge, a man told News 3 his back door was shattered on Saturday.

Neighbors believe a group of teenagers is behind the thefts.

“Saw teenagers on bikes in front of the house, door bell rang…Then I heard a knock, a real hard knock, shake of the door,” recalls Cindy Rippel of an incident Friday afternoon. “They were getting ready to come up the deck and come to the back door and probably come right through.”

Rippel says the teens took off after seeing her in the kitchen calling her husband.

“My husband is gonna go get some cameras. We’ve updated the lights, the flood lights, the sensor lights,” she said.

Rippel says one neighbor took photos and a video of the teens they believe are behind the break-ins, which we’re told were posted to Nextdoor.com; a social network the neighborhood uses to communicate.

Neighbors tell News 3 police have been called and they’re meeting with police about the issue on Wednesday. We reached out to police to get more information on the incidents, but haven’t heard back.