Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed near the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center announced early Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm #Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall is the primary hazard with maximum totals to 12" https://t.co/Iqeygf0LEO pic.twitter.com/Vm3ADLk4xj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2017

Heavy rainfall is spreading across much of the central Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Cindy is the third tropical storm of 2017.

The National Hurricane Center says Cindy is expected to resume a motion toward the northwest around 10 mph and is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

“Cindy is expected to approach the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.