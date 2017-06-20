The Facts about Canine Influenza on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A deadly dog flu has already killed dogs in North Carolina and it continues to spread. We talk with Linda Gould, Veterinary Practice Director at the Norfolk SPCA about what we as pet owners need to know about protecting our pets.

Symptoms of Canine Influenza:

- Persistent cough

- Nasal/ocular discharge

- Sneezing

- Lethargy

- Fever

Linda says vaccination is a great way to prevent infection from the H3N2 strain of canine influenza. She adds that it is important to ask that your dog is vaccinated with a “bivalent” vaccine, which covers the H3N2 and H3N8 strains. The Norfolk SPCA carries the bivalent vaccine in its walk-in vaccine clinic.

Plus, we met Coco and some other animals looking for a home.