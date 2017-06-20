× Take the kids to the movies for $1 this summer!

Entertaining the kids all summer can be expensive, but now taking them to the movies doesn’t have to be!

Regal Cinemas are hosting a “Summer Movie Express” offering $1 movies every Tuesday and Wednesday until August 16.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the theater opens at 9am with movies starting at 10am.

There are two kids movie choices, both playing each morning so you don’t have to miss a single one!

They have participating theaters in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Newport News.

Paragon Theater in Newport News is also getting in on the cheap entertainment! They’re offering free movies Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10am.

Here’s the list of Regal Entertainment movies:

Week 1

Tue. Jun 20 to Wed. Jun 21 – Kung Fu Panda 3 & Ice Age: Collision Course

Week 2

Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28 – Trolls & Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Week 3

Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5 – Monster Trucks & Penguins of Madagascar

Week 4

Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12 – Rio 2 & The Boxtrolls

Week 5

Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19 – The Secret Life of Pets & Sing

Week 6

Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26 – Kubo and the Two Strings & Ratchet and Clank

Week 7

Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water & The Adventures of Tintin

Week 8

Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9 – Happy Feet Two & Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

Week 9

Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16 – Storks & The Lego Batman Movie