Portsmouth Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a local discount store Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., police communications got a call requesting police to respond to the Family Dollar at 1500 High Street.

They had a report of a robbery and said the female suspect entered the business and demanded money from the employee at gunpoint.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’2” tall and 110-120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black capri style stretch pants, gray hooded sweatshirt with a visible black and white pattern on the sleeves, sandals and large dark colored sunglasses.

The female suspect kept her face mostly covered by pulling the bottom of the sweatshirt hood across her face, according to police.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.