Court records: Norfolk man charged after probation officer finds child pornography on his phone

NORFOLK, Va – A register sex offender showed up for a meeting with his probation officer and got arrested for having child pornography on his cell phone,

according to court records.

Court records state that on June 1, Joseph Wills came into a Norfolk probation office and went through a metal detector.

Records state the probation officer took two of Wills’ cell phones and found what appeared to be “prepubescent white female posing for a picture with her bare chest exposed and no pants or underwear on.”

The Norfolk Police Department said they were contacted by the Norfolk Probation and Parole Office on June 1 and a formal police report was filed.

Police said on June 9, 33-year-old Wills was charged with four counts of possession of using communication system for procuring child pornography and one count of using a communication system for procuring child pornography. Based on those charges, he was also charged with probation violation via Office of Probation and Parole.

Wills was convicted of taking indecent liberties with children in September of 2004 and was in trouble with authorities for failing to register as a sex offender in March 2006, January 2012 and December 2014.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.