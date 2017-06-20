×

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 6:00 and 7:00 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE: Great Bridge Bridge extended openings start today

Due to a lighting strike Friday the Great Bridge Bridge will undergo repairs daily at 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM daily. Stoppage could last up to an hour. Take 168 Bypass as your alternate route and avoid Battlefield Blvd during these times.

CHESAPEAKE: Bainbridge Blvd closure continues:

Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy) closed through Monday, June 26th for repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Shore Dr closing tonight

Short-Term Road Closures Scheduled for Shore Drive Next Week

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be short-term road closures on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge next week in order to move the gantry and heavy equipment for construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.

The closures will be conducted over three nights: Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 21. The short-term closures will take place between the hours of 12 midnight and 4 am, so as to disrupt as little traffic as possible. The work will be completed and the road re-opened early Thursday morning.

Here is the lengthy detour:

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Independence Blvd closures Friday

HRSD is scheduled to replace air vents within portions of its sanitary sewer force main along Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Broad Street starting 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 23 through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane for motorists traveling south on Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes southbound along Independence Boulevard between Jericho Road and Broad Street.

–

TRAVEL LANE AND FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT ON FORT EUSTIS BOULEVARD FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during three nights of ramp closures starting Sunday, June 18

NEWPORT NEWS —Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard on June 18-20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will also be alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions on June 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closures are necessary to perform construction activities for the first segment of the I-64 Widening Project.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Eastbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard west will be detoured through the Fort Eustis Boulevard interchange:

Take exit 250B to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Keep right to stay on exit 250A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 west)

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 18-22, starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 18-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Single-lane closure northbound on Merrimac Trail (Route 143) at Burma Road on June 21-22, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mobile alternating closures on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass on June 18-22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 16 to Friday, June 23

I-264 East: Single lane closure June 19-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following between Frederick Boulevard and Elm Avenue Overpass.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 18-22, starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Full ramp closure of I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A) on June 18-21, starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. You can read more about the planned detour

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 18-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Single-lane closure northbound on Merrimac Trail (Route 143) at Burma Road on June 21-22, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mobile alternating closures on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass on June 18-22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Terminal Avenue on-ramp to I-664 north in Newport News closed as follows: June 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound June 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound June 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 21-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

Route 17 James River Bridge, Newport News: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: June 19-22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26.

Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows:

I-264 Eastbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure at the Exit 12 off-ramp (Ballentine Boulevard) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure at the Exit 12 off-ramp (Ballentine Boulevard) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound starting near Exit 276 (Granby Street/I-564) and ending past Exit 273 (4 th View Street) June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure eastbound starting past Exit 273 (4 th View Street) and ending at Exit 273 (Granby Street/I-564) June 19-21from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Chesapeake Boulevard (Exit 278) in Norfolk will be closed June 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure eastbound between Exit 296 (US-17) and Exit 297 (Military Highway) in Chesapeake June 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows. No more than one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: Alternating lane closures eastbound at Camp Peary (Exit 238) June 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south June 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-A (VA-199/Lightfoot) will be closed: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-B (VA-646) will be closed: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows. No more than one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Alternating dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound dual-lane closures June 19-23 from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and June 19-21 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Westbound alternating dual-lane closures June 19-21 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Westbound single-lane closures June 19-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures westbound June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure westbound June 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting past Gates 1&2 and ending before Granby Street.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east: June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. June 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south will be closed. A detour will be in place: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 north to 25 th /26 th Street (Exit 6) will be closed June 18-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and alternating full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures. No two consecutive ramps in either direction will be closed at the same time: The on-ramp from Pughsville Road in Chesapeake to I-664 south will be closed June 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake (Exit 11-A) will be closed June 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 south to VA-164 east (Exit 9) will be closed June 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and alternating full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures. No two consecutive ramps in either direction will be closed at the same time:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: Starting 6 a.m. June 19 and ending no later than noon June 23.

Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: