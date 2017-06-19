Take a ‘Crabtown Cruise’ around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. - Miss Hampton II and Graham & Rollins have launched a series of evening seafood cruises out of downtown Hampton.
Each "Crabtown Cruise" is about two-hours long and offers fresh steamed seafood from Graham & Rollins, themed entertainment, a full cash bar and more.
For non-seafood eaters, other food will be available for purchase on the boat.
Each cruise is $35 per person, with seafood options available for purchase. Dinner is not included in ticket price.
Here are some of the events:
Friday, June 23
50th annual Hampton Jazz Festival in Hampton!
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (3:30 p.m. boarding time)
Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669
Cost: $35 per person for cruise only
Friday, June 30
Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. boarding time)
Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669
Cost: $35 per person for cruise only