Take a ‘Crabtown Cruise’ around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. - Miss Hampton II and Graham & Rollins have launched a series of evening seafood cruises out of downtown Hampton.

Each "Crabtown Cruise" is about two-hours long and offers fresh steamed seafood from Graham & Rollins, themed entertainment, a full cash bar and more.

For non-seafood eaters, other food will be available for purchase on the boat.

Each cruise is $35 per person, with seafood options available for purchase. Dinner is not included in ticket price.

Here are some of the events:

Friday, June 23

50th annual Hampton Jazz Festival in Hampton!

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (3:30 p.m. boarding time)

Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669

Cost: $35 per person for cruise only

Friday, June 30

Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. boarding time)

Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669

Cost: $35 per person for cruise only