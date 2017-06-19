National Hurricane Center keeps eyes on Tropical Storm Bret off South America coast

VENEZUELA – The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eyes on Tropical Storm Bret.

As of Monday night the storm is just north of South America, off the coast of Venezuela.

The storm is projected to make it’s way north up the coast getting close to the tip of Columbia by Wednesday, the center predicts.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 25 mph and is expected to slow down over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, the center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Trinidad

* Tobago

* Grenada

* Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Bonaire

* Curacao

* Aruba