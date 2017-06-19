× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Very hot and humid with severe storms possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat, more humidity, and more storms… Get ready for another hot and humid day. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning. Highs will reach into the low and mid 90s this afternoon, similar to yesterday. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and some spots could even hit 100. It will be windy today with SW winds gusting to near 30 mph. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and storms possible through the day. Our chance for storms will climb tonight with severe storms possible. Damaging winds and localized flooding will be our biggest threat.

Strong to severe storms with move through with a cold front tonight and into early Tuesday. The front will stall out near the coast tomorrow, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect scattered showers and storms tomorrow, especially for the Southside and NE NC. Some sun could mix in for our northern and inland areas. Highs will dip into the low and mid 80s tomorrow but it will still be humid.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%), Windy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%), Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are tracking what will likely become our second tropical storm of the season located several hundred miles ESE of the southern Windward Islands and moving west. This systems will likely become Tropical Storm Bret later today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

A broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms along with winds to gale force several hundred miles to the east and northeast of the estimated center. The low continues to lack a well-defined center of circulation. Gradual development of this system is expected when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later today and Tuesday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 19th

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Prince George Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.