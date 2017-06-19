Man arrested in connection with Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide which left a woman dead Sunday night.

41-year-old Ronald Best has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police and paramedics responded to the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace for a possible gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found 49-year-old Samantha Ganther inside her home suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police took Best into custody without incident.

Best is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.