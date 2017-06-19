Driver runs into Norfolk apartment building with 1-year-old in back seat

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been charged with reckless driving after running into an apartment building Monday.

Police said the driver hit a car and then ran into the apartment building in the area of Coach Way Drive and Pickett Road.

A 1-year-old was in the back seat during the incident, police said.

The 22-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and has been charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and having no insurance.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

There is no further information about the extent of the damage done to the building or the other vehicle.