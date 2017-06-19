Car crashes into fence, just feet away from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A car driving through a neighborhood crashed into a fence, just feet away from a home around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The homeowner, Mark Sterling, caught the whole thing on camera.

"I came out my front door looked at my front yard, seen a car right up against my fence. It was pretty shocking," said Sterling.

Sterling said his cameras caught the driver getting out of the car and running away. He's lived in his home for 25 years and has seen cars speeding in and out of the neighborhood. His fence, while a few years old is sturdy and has concrete bricks behind it.

"They took a pretty good impact, so I`m sure speed was a big factor," said Sterling.

Norfolk Police said they are investigating a silver PT Cruiser, the car that crashed into Sterling's fence. It was not reported stolen and police are continuing to investigate what happened. Neighbors told News 3's Kim Cung, unfortunately, the crash is nothing new.

"Somebody's gonna get hit. Somebody's gonna get killed and it`'s going to be terrible," said Holly Marie Mullins who lives across the street from Sterling.

She said because of the hill near their house, a lot of drivers speed going up and down the hill. When she bought her house in 2014, she swapped out the chainlink fence for a retaining wall to protect her home and her family.

"A lady came up over the top of the hill tried to go around the gate, launched herself through the retaining wall, hit my fence. If my fence hadn't gone there she would have been in my bedroom," said Mullins.

Mullins added the city of Norfolk gave her a ticket for having the wall, but she isn't taking it down.

"If it wasn't here, I would be dead," said Mullins.

Sterling is hoping Norfolk police can find the driver responsible so he can move forward and fix his fence.