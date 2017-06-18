Virginia Beach Farmers Market to host Honey Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The third annual Honey Festival is returning to the Virginia Beach Farmers Market on Saturday, June 24.

The festival, which lasts from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., will have local produce, local honey, crafts, live music and more!

The Farmers Market is located on 3640 Dam Neck Road.

The Virginia Beach Farmers Market is open all year and features businesses that offer seasonal, fresh vegetables and fruit, along with many other products.

Special events are held monthly at the Farmers Market. Click here for more information.