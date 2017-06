Norfolk, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a double shooting involving two males in the 600 block of Olney Road.

Officers responded to the incident just after 5:30 P.M.  Saturday Evening.

Officials say one of the victims ran to Brambleton Avenue after he was shot , where he was later found.

The second victim remained on scene.

Both men were transported to Sentara Norfolk General with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word of any suspect information at this time.