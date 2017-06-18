Portsmouth Police officer rescues baby opossums

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth Police officer rescued three baby opossums after their mother died on the side of the road.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officer Saunders responded to the injured opossum, who died from her injuries.

Officer Saunders found the small opossums inside the mother’s pouch and rescued them. He turned the babies over to Portsmouth Animal Control for care.

However, he wasn’t the only officer to rescue animals that afternoon!

Officer Conn located and rescued a baby bird shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Columbia Street.

Animal Control Officer Currie found and rescued a pet pig that had gotten loose.

What an eventful day! Way to go, officers!