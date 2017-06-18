Authorities looking for man who stole 3 TVs from York County Walmart

YORKTOWN, Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man accused of stealing from a Walmart on May 20 and June 4.

On May 20, he selected a 55″ television and a surround sound system. He left the store through the emergency fire exit and got into a white Hyundai Elantra sedan with Virginia tags. He dropped the surround sound system while running away from employees.

On June 4, he selected two 32″ televisions and left through the same door, getting into the same vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’10” to 6’2″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

If you can help identify the person, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.