Virginia Beach’s “God Body Squad” forges faith, fitness, and fun

VIRGINIA Beach, Va. - There are more ways to relax on the beach than laying out. Although it might seem strenuous to others, the "God Body Squad", a local fitness group calls their oceanfront workouts "bar therapy".

Starting in 2012 with a handful of members, the group has grown in size and since the opening of the Hillier Fitness Park on the beach, it's given the group a central location to get fit.

"This is like church for me, and a lot of these guys," said squad member John Anderson. "We just have a place we can come and build as people, and build as men."

The stuff they do looks complex (it is), but they all didn't come out of the womb with the ability to do 360 bar spins and backflips. "Everybody has their niche, it's not just somebody running the show, we're all co-creators of this," said God Body Squad co-creator Courtland Marriner. "It's about your health, it's about people starting where they are."

It's not about how fit you are, or how acrobatic you can be, it's about spreading love and encouraging each other to live a healthy life. "We're just trying to be a source for people to get healthy again, and have fun doing it," said Marriner.

The group meets on Saturday's at Hillier Fitness Park from 10 a.m. until around noon.