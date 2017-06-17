Two people taken to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Celeste Street around 7:40 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police say the victims are a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from North Carolina.

The victims were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment. Police did not mention the severity of their injuries.

According to police, the victims were shot by unknown suspects.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.