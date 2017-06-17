× Police investigating fight involving large crowd at The Hampton Coliseum

Hampton, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a fight that broke out Saturday Morning at the Hampton Coliseum.

Officials say this happened a little after 11 A.M.

Officers were called to break up a fight involving a large crowd at the arena.

When they arrived, the crowd dispersed and the individuals who were still on scene were not cooperative with police.

Officials are actively investigating the incident and say the ones were involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once identified.

If you think you can help police, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.