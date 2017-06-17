LaRoy Reynolds puts campers in the “Dawg House”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Energy was as high as the temperature at Powhatan Field during Norfolk native and Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds "Dawg House" youth football camp. It was his biggest play since recovering an onside kick in Super Bowl 51.

"There's going to be a time where you have to realize the grand scheme of things is bigger than you," said Reynolds. After graduating from Maury high, Reynolds went on to star at the University of Virginia.

Among Reynolds supports was fellow Maury alumnus and Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.

"Most of the time when I was growing up, I didn't get to meet my superstars and shake their hands," said Chancellor. "Just coming out here, and being available for them to see success...I think that's the biggest part and seeing the smiles on their face."

LaRoy's getting support from Norfolk to make his big picture, come into fruition. "For all the kids out here, just know they always got a big brother, they always got somebody they can look up to, or Kam...as much as we can do for this entire area, I'm just grateful we can do it."