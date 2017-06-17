Chesapeake community hosts fundraiser for 2 high school seniors involved in fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The families of both Kaitlyn Duffy and Sabrina Mundorff have received much support since the Great Bridge High school seniors were involved in a crash on May 19, 2017.

Great Bridge High school’s graduation wasn’t like any other ceremony.

There were gold ribbons to remember Duffy and honor Sabrina Mundorff who is still recovering.

The two senior’s families walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on the behalf.

“We’re all together and it’s really nice to see that happen with Kaitlyn,” said friend Olivia Mason.

The love continued on June 17.

Friends of Duffy and Mundorff held a fundraiser at AJ Gators Sports Bar in Chesapeake. The room filled with music and laughter.

Raffle prizes were on display. Although both families were not in attendance, all proceeds will go towards helping them move forward.

“We’ve had a lot of people come and support and stuff like that so it’s really nice to see how much support there is in Great Bridge,” added Mason.

Friends at the fundraiser tell News 3 that Mundorff is in Georgia getting treated. She is expected to recover.