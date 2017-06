PHILIPPINE SEA – The U.S. Navy announced Friday that USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel around 2:30 a.m. local time.

The vessel was operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

The U.S. Navy said they requested Japanese Coast Guard assistance in responding to the collision.

The extent of damage and of personnel injuries are being determined.

The Navy said the incident will be investigated.