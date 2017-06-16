Truck driver critically injured in Hampton rollover crash

HAMPTON, Va. – A truck driver was critically injured in a crash on Armistead Avenue and Hampton Roads Center Parkway on Friday morning.

The driver was in an oversized truck and attempting to make a right turn onto Hampton Roads Center Parkway from Armistead Avenue when he lost control, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

Hampton Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition, authorities say.

Crews remain on scene to clean up fuel that has spilled.

Westbound Hampton Roads Center Parkway will be closed for some time while the cleanup takes place.