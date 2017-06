VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

The incident was reported to police dispatchers around 6 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Swanton Court.

When officers got to the scene they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was located at the scene and was taken into police custody.

Download the News 3 app for updates.