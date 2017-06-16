× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking afternoon scattered showers and storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more heat and more storms.

A few lingering showers and storms overnight, otherwise, partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

It’s going to be another warm day Saturday with highs in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening. Even hotter for Sunday, with highs near 90. We do have a chance for showers and storms, but it’s a lower chance than Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will feel even hotter, thanks to the dewpoints. Heat index values will reach the mid 90s.

We’re tracking more showers and storms and very warm temperatures to start your work week. Highs reaching the 90 degree mark once again.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers and storms (25%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM fog. Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. (40%). Hot and steamy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms (30%), otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organization. Any development should be slow to occur during the next few days while the wave moves west over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula this weekend. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwest toward the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.