Norfolk Police investigate after man shot in leg

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday night.

Dispatchers got a call about the incident around 6:45 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lead Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released possible suspect details at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

