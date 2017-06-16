Meet the latest to play Captain Kirk from Star Trek Continues on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Famed anime voice actor Vic Mignogna was in town for the Anime Mid Atlantic convention (www.animemidatlantic.com) so he stopped by our studio to talk about his career and his passion project - playing Captain Kirk on the popular web series Star Trek Continues.