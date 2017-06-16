Man injured in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday.

Officers arrived in the 300 block of Poplar Street at 3:18 a.m. and spoke to the victim, a 26-year-old man.

The man told police that he was walking to his car in the area of 24th Street and Oak Avenue when another car drove by and someone called out to him.

As the victim was getting into his car, the car drove by him again and someone fired several shots at the victim.

The victim received a non-life threatening injury to his arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim did have a possible motive and suspect information for police but that information has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.