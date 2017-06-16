Hit the 62nd Annual Boardwalk Art Show this weekend!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The longest running annual oceanfront event and one of the best outdoor fine art shows on the eastern seaboard comes to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The 62nd Annual Boardwalk Art show is put on by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and hosts 275 artists from all over the world.

The show spans from 20th to 35th streets and begins Thursday, June 15th.

Here are the 2017 show hours:

Thursday, June 15: noon-6pm

Friday, June 16: 10am-6pm

Saturday, June 17: 10am-6pm

Sunday, June 18: 10am-5pm

The Boardwalk Art Show is produced by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), a museum and arts organization that evolved from the art show itself. The show is nationally recognized from small beginnings in 1952 that to date attracts over 700 applications every year from artists around the country representing 13 fine art and contemporary craft mediums. 275 artists and 250,000 tourists and locals attend the show that spans nearly 15 blocks along the Atlantic Ocean at the Virginia Beach oceanfront from 20th Street to 35th Street. This beautiful atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for public displays of art, fine food, live entertainment and a great vacation.